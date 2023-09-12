Colin Kaepernick's Agent Reached out to Jets After Aaron Rodgers' Achilles Injury

Jaime Crawford/Getty Images

In the wake of the New York Jets losing quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the remainder of the season due to a torn Achilles, the team was reportedly contacted by another veteran signal-caller.

Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Colin Kaepernick said his agent reached out to the Jets to express his desire to make a return to the league.

