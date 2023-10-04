Nuggets' Michael Malone Says If Lakers 'Still Worried About Us, That's on Them'

Jamie Schwaberow/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers haven't made it a secret that they are excited to face the Denver Nuggets this season after losing to them in the Western Conference Finals.

And Nuggets head coach Michael Malone—who hasn't been shy about talking smack since that victory—had his own thoughts on the rivalry Wednesday.

"Oh, they're talking about us? That was what, like, four months ago?" he told reporters. "... If they're still worried about us, that's on them. ... If we're on their minds, then I guess that's on them."

In the wake of Denver's sweep of the Lakers during last year's playoffs before winning the title, Malone was introduced at the championship parade as "the Lakers' daddy."

Malone was also annoyed that the Lakers remained a storyline even after the Nuggets eliminated them:

The Lakers were paying attention.

Anthony Davis said Tuesday that the trash talk emanating out of Denver was "motivational" and that "there was just so much of that going on it was like, 'Alright, we get it, y'all won.' But me and [LeBron James] had some conversations like, 'We can't wait [to play them again.]'"

"You see stuff," Austin Reaves added. "Me, personally, I try my best to stay off of social media and not look at all that stuff. To me, I go play every game the way I'm going to go play the first game against them. But I think it adds a little bit of motivation to go play really well. That's really it."

One of the interesting subplots to the growing rivalry is that the two teams will open their seasons against each other on Oct. 24 in Denver, when the Nuggets raise their championship banner. That should add a bit more spice to a game that should have a bit more intensity than the standard regular-season matchup.