X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Travis, Jason Kelce Invite Lakers' LeBron James on 'New Heights' Podcast After Tweet

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 4, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 11: (L-R) Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles watch game six of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on May 11, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce offered an open invitation to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James after he jokingly called out the brothers on social media.

    Through the account for their New Heights podcast, the Kelces said King James is welcome on the show any time:

    New Heights @newheightshow

    Open invite anytime 👑 <a href="https://t.co/cPBp9Fugm9">https://t.co/cPBp9Fugm9</a>

    New Heights @newheightshow

    Are we about to put Lebron James on the map? 😂

    You can't blame James for trying to enjoy some of that residual Taylor Swift magic.

    Travis was already a household name for NFL fans, and even those who don't follow football were probably familiar with him thanks to the Kansas City Chiefs' consistent success. Dating Swift, however, has helped the eight-time Pro Bowler hit an entirely different stratosphere.

    Business Insider's Madeline Berg wrote how New Heights moved to the No. 1 spot on Apple Podcasts

    James is almost always the most notable figure in any situation he's in. Put him on a podcast with Travis Kelce right now and that might not hold true.

    Travis, Jason Kelce Invite Lakers' LeBron James on 'New Heights' Podcast After Tweet
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon