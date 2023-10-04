Travis, Jason Kelce Invite Lakers' LeBron James on 'New Heights' Podcast After Tweet

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce offered an open invitation to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James after he jokingly called out the brothers on social media.

Through the account for their New Heights podcast, the Kelces said King James is welcome on the show any time:

You can't blame James for trying to enjoy some of that residual Taylor Swift magic.

Travis was already a household name for NFL fans, and even those who don't follow football were probably familiar with him thanks to the Kansas City Chiefs' consistent success. Dating Swift, however, has helped the eight-time Pro Bowler hit an entirely different stratosphere.

Business Insider's Madeline Berg wrote how New Heights moved to the No. 1 spot on Apple Podcasts