Exclusive: Adam Copeland on Using Real Name, AEW Debut, Entrance Music Remix, More

In professional wrestling, entrance music can be an important part of character presentation. Some people will pick a new song every few years, but many legends have used the same song for decades because it became so synonymous with their character.

For roughly two decades, the song "Metalingus" by Alter Bridge is what fans have heard as Copeland made his way to the ring. Not only was it important to him to keep the same song in AEW for familiarity, but he also kept it due to the meaning the song has taken on.

"It was so important [to use Metalingus]," Copeland said. "I've really kind of based my wrestling personas, or what I do off of the music, honestly. For me as a fan, it always set the tone. And it always put me in that mood right away. And I love that aspect of it. So for me, it was always very, very important to be so hands-on with the music.

"When we introduced Metalingus, I became a friend of the band Alter Bridge and started using it. When I heard it, I loved it because it was heavy and it was high-paced. And it was in your face, and it was it was energy, but also the lyrics I really felt fit because I was coming back from neck surgery.

"I was getting this thing back. I know that would actually gain more weight and more meaning to the story of my career as I went along. And that's kind of the beautiful thing. The song has matured with me as a character, which is just a happy accident that you don't know is going to be the case.

"So it almost felt like anything else just wouldn't have felt right. I've been using Metalingus for 20 years now. And I love those guys. I just think they're super talented and almost underrated in terms of just how talented they are.

"The lyrics are generally really positive. Or they talk about going through a hard time and coming out the other side. And I think I also like it because it strikes a chord. There's a reason people sing along with it, right? It's because I think a lot of people can relate to those lyrics."

One notable change in Copeland's music is the line at the beginning. Fans may have noticed the voice sounds different and the wording of "You think you know me" became "You think you know him." We asked Edge if the new voice was Beth Phoenix and how that came about.