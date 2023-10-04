Anthony Edwards Jokes He'd Walk off Court If T-Wolves' Rudy Gobert Shoots 3 In-Game

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards doesn't want to see Rudy Gobert's newfound shooting prowess in person.

Edwards joked with teammates that he's "walking off the court" if Gobert attempts a three-point shot in an NBA game.

Gobert made his first-ever three-pointer in France's FIBA World Cup exhibition game against Montenegro on Aug. 2.

A three-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner during his NBA career, Gobert's first successful attempt from behind the arc apparently meant a lot more to him than any of those accolades.

"Tonight, I feel like I lost my virginity," Gobert told reporters.

Per StatMuse, Gobert has, by far, the most points in the NBA without a three-pointer since he entered the league in 2013.

It's interesting that Edwards said Gobert only has to attempt a three for him to walk off the court. While the 31-year-old has never made one in his NBA career, he has 14 attempts in 10 seasons. Eleven of them have come in the past three seasons, including three with the Timberwolves in 2022-23.