Report: 2030 FIFA World Cup to Be Hosted by Spain, More; Openers in South America

Spain, Portugal and Morocco have reportedly been awarded the right to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup as a joint bid.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the 2030 FIFA World Cup will also see the first three matches be played in the South American nations of Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the first World Cup, which was held in Uruguay.

As a result, Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will all automatically qualify for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Once Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay play their first matches in South America, they and their opponents will travel to play their remaining games in one of the main host nations. It was also noted by Ornstein that the FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies will be held in Spain, Portugal or Morocco.

The 2030 edition will be a historic World Cup for many reasons, including the fact that it will be the first World Cup played on three continents, the first World Cup with more than three host nations and it will mark the first time Morocco and Portugal have hosted the World Cup after falling short in previous individual bids.

In 2026, the United States, Canada and Mexico will host the FIFA World Cup jointly, and with the 2030 World Cup having three main host nations and six host nations all together, it could be the start of a new trend for the tournament.

When the first World Cup was held in 1930, Uruguay played host and won the tournament. Argentina later hosted in 1978, while Paraguay has never hosted any FIFA World Cup matches.

In terms of the main hosts, Spain hosted in 1982, and the Spanish soccer team went on to win its first and only World Cup in 2010.

None of Portugal, Morocco or Paraguay have won a World Cup, while Uruguay has won twice and Argentina has won three times, including the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.