Travis Kelce Believes Aaron Rodgers Is 'Fully on Board' with Jets Return by Playoffs

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday that he's hoping to return from his torn Achilles this season if the team manages to make the playoffs, and one of his competitors believes he can achieve that goal.

During Wednesday's episode of the New Heights podcast Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce told his brother and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce that he believes Rodgers is committed to getting back on the field quicker than initially anticipated.

"I think he's fully on board with getting back, if they can find a way to make the playoffs, I'm pretty sure he's fully on board with getting back by then," Travis Kelce said before adding, "I didn't talk to him about that, don't hit me with that. I think I know nothing."

Rodgers said during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show that he's "well ahead" of the normal protocols required while rehabbing what was initially believed to be a season-ending injury and he wants to return if the Jets are in postseason contention.

Kelce and Rodgers shared a conversation before the Jets and Chiefs faced each other on Sunday Night Football. Kansas City escaped MetLife Stadium with a 23-20 win while Rodgers watched from a private box. The eight-time Pro Bowl tight end expressed how unfortunate it was that the four-time NFL MVP was sidelined for the matchup.