Travis Kelce Believes Aaron Rodgers Is 'Fully on Board' with Jets Return by Playoffs

Travis Kelce Believes Aaron Rodgers Is 'Fully on Board' with Jets Return by PlayoffsOctober 4, 2023
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday that he's hoping to return from his torn Achilles this season if the team manages to make the playoffs, and one of his competitors believes he can achieve that goal.
During Wednesday's episode of the New Heights podcast Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce told his brother and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce that he believes Rodgers is committed to getting back on the field quicker than initially anticipated.
"I think he's fully on board with getting back, if they can find a way to make the playoffs, I'm pretty sure he's fully on board with getting back by then," Travis Kelce said before adding, "I didn't talk to him about that, don't hit me with that. I think I know nothing."
Rodgers said during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show that he's "well ahead" of the normal protocols required while rehabbing what was initially believed to be a season-ending injury and he wants to return if the Jets are in postseason contention.
Zack Rosenblatt @ZackBlatt
Aaron Rodgers acknowledged his goal is to work his way back this season but also added that: "I'd like us to be alive and winning for that to even be a conversation." (On <a href="https://twitter.com/PatMcAfeeShow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PatMcAfeeShow</a>)<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a>
Kelce and Rodgers shared a conversation before the Jets and Chiefs faced each other on Sunday Night Football. Kansas City escaped MetLife Stadium with a 23-20 win while Rodgers watched from a private box. The eight-time Pro Bowl tight end expressed how unfortunate it was that the four-time NFL MVP was sidelined for the matchup.
"I just wanted to go up to him and tell him how excited everybody was and how bummed out we were that he got banged up and needed to get surgery," Kelce said. "Watching Hard Knocks, it was electric to see what Aaron Rodgers was going to do with that team. Not to say that they're not gonna be great because he's not there, but I think that having Aaron there was going to be that much more entertaining for someone who is a fan of the game like I am. You just hate to see the great ones go down with injury. I just went up to him and told him we're all hurting for him and hopefully he gets healthy quick…"