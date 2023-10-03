Jets' Aaron Rodgers: I'm 'Well Ahead' of Normal Rehab Protocols for Achilles Injury

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who suffered a torn left Achilles tendon against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11, said he's well ahead of the "normal protocols" on the injury's typical rehab timeline during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh initially told reporters that Rodgers was out for the season following the injury.

However, NBC Sports' Melissa Stark reported during the Jets' 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday evening that the four-time NFL MVP is looking to return this year.

"His plan is to rejoin the team permanently after their Week 7 bye. And he told me his goal is to play again this season," Stark said during the broadcast (h/t Christian Arnold of the New York Post).

Five days after the injury, NFL Network reporters Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero relayed that Rodgers was looking to potentially return in mid-January if the team was able to make the playoffs. That hope was buoyed by an "innovative surgery" constructed to "accelerate the normal rehabilitation process" for a torn Achilles.

"Sources say renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache and his team performed a procedure to place an internal brace -- called an Achilles "speed bridge" -- on Rodgers' fully torn left Achilles, which he ruptured just four snaps into Monday's game against the Bills. While there are no guarantees, the speed bridge protects the repair and opens up the possibility of an earlier return, sources say."

One of the factors for a potential return, of course, would be the Jets' status. At 1-3, they currently face an uphill climb to make the playoffs, which are scheduled to start on January 14. If the Jets are playing out the string of a lost season late in the regular-season campaign, then a Rodgers re-appearance is far less likely.

Rodgers noted the importance of the Jets' success amid his comeback effort, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

But if the Jets do turn things around, then Rodgers just might pull this off. He offered more optimism on a quick return by noting that he was back in a shoe within two weeks of surgery.

Rodgers also acknowledged how the odds were stacked against him but that he's determined to do something people don't believe is possible.