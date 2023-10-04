X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFT

    James Harden Reports to 76ers Training Camp, Practices with Team amid Trade Rumors

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 4, 2023

    BOSTON, MA - MAY 14: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives to the basket during the game against the Boston Celtics during the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on May 14, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

    Disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden arrived in Colorado for training camp and practiced with the team on Wednesday.

    Harden was pictured at Sixers practice in official photos posted by the team:

    Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

    James Harden at 76ers Training Camp today in Colorado (via <a href="https://twitter.com/sixers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sixers</a>) <a href="https://t.co/Z5o3AqIGMc">pic.twitter.com/Z5o3AqIGMc</a>

    According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Harden left the practice facility by the time reporters were allowed in.

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    Nick Nurse says James Harden was in "just about everything" throughout practice. Said he, along with a few other guys, is still being ramped up, but that he looked good and liked what he saw.

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    Nick Nurse says his expectation is that James Harden will be practicing with the team moving forward. Said the two of them talked just before practice, and then got into practice and everything went well.

    Harden does not appear to be arriving at camp with the best intentions in mind. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said that Harden plans to make the Sixers "uncomfortable" with his presence in hopes of forcing a trade.

    The 10-time All-Star has been angling for a trade since opting into his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season in June. Harden's displeasure with the Sixers stems from the front office's seeming lack of enthusiasm to offer him a long-term contract ahead of his impending free agency this summer.

    After taking a $14 million pay cut last July in order to help the Sixers sign PJ Tucker and Danuel House, it was readily apparent Harden was expecting the team to make him whole this summer. When it became obvious Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey was happy to allow Harden to test a tepid free-agent market, the 2018 NBA MVP took his player option and demanded a trade.

    Harden has since made his willingness to go scorched-earth in hopes of forcing Morey's hand, calling him a "liar" during a promotional appearance in China this summer. The NBA fined Harden $100,000 for his comments.

    This is the second time in three seasons that the Sixers have opened camp with a disgruntled star. In 2021, Ben Simmons demanded a trade and then refused to play for the team, citing his mental health. The Sixers would trade Simmons at the February 2022 deadline in a blockbuster deal for Harden.

    James Harden Reports to 76ers Training Camp, Practices with Team amid Trade Rumors
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    After an extremely short honeymoon period, it appears history may be repeating itself.