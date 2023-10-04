James Harden Reports to 76ers Training Camp, Practices with Team amid Trade Rumors

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden arrived in Colorado for training camp and practiced with the team on Wednesday.

Harden was pictured at Sixers practice in official photos posted by the team:

According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Harden left the practice facility by the time reporters were allowed in.

Harden does not appear to be arriving at camp with the best intentions in mind. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said that Harden plans to make the Sixers "uncomfortable" with his presence in hopes of forcing a trade.

The 10-time All-Star has been angling for a trade since opting into his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season in June. Harden's displeasure with the Sixers stems from the front office's seeming lack of enthusiasm to offer him a long-term contract ahead of his impending free agency this summer.

After taking a $14 million pay cut last July in order to help the Sixers sign PJ Tucker and Danuel House, it was readily apparent Harden was expecting the team to make him whole this summer. When it became obvious Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey was happy to allow Harden to test a tepid free-agent market, the 2018 NBA MVP took his player option and demanded a trade.

Harden has since made his willingness to go scorched-earth in hopes of forcing Morey's hand, calling him a "liar" during a promotional appearance in China this summer. The NBA fined Harden $100,000 for his comments.

This is the second time in three seasons that the Sixers have opened camp with a disgruntled star. In 2021, Ben Simmons demanded a trade and then refused to play for the team, citing his mental health. The Sixers would trade Simmons at the February 2022 deadline in a blockbuster deal for Harden.