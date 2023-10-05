Knicks' Complete 2023-24 Season Preview and Predictions

2 of 3

Steven Freeman/NBAE via Getty Images

The Knicks know they have a rising star in Brunson, who sure looks like he could factor into the All-Star discussion for at least the next half-decade. And they have a relatively good feel on Julius Randle, who can be a little volatile but still has a pair of All-NBA selections to show for the past three seasons.



What they still can't say for certain, though, is what exactly they have in RJ Barrett.



There are flashes of the potential stardom New York surely envisioned when it made him the No. 3 pick of the 2019 draft. But he still spends too much time tussling with inefficiency and inconsistency to say a leap year is definitely in the works.

