Warriors' Complete 2023-24 Season Preview and Predictions

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

It's tempting to put Paul's role under the microscope here or attempt to guess whether Klay Thompson can regain more of the defensive form he flashed before having back-to-back seasons erased by injuries. However, we'll instead put the spotlight on Jonathan Kuminga, who might be the biggest wild card on the roster.



He is, in a lot of ways, the last prospect standing from Golden State's previous attempt to tightrope two timelines. While Moses Moody is still around, he always felt like a lesser part of that strategy, since the gap between his floor and ceiling was substantially smaller than those of Kuminga and former Warrior James Wiseman.



Kuminga, the No. 7 pick in 2021, has been handled with kid gloves to this point (career 18.8 minutes per game), but it's time for the gloves to come off. It does no good to him or the team for him to stagnate in a part-time niche role. If Golden State no longer sees him as part of its future plans, it should still want to at least see him drive up his trade value before sending him packing.

