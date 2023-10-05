Warriors' Complete 2023-24 Season Preview and Predictions

Warriors' Complete 2023-24 Season Preview and PredictionsOctober 5, 2023
The Golden State Warriors had a good 2022-23 NBA season, but considering this core is perpetually graded on the championship-or-bust scale, good wasn't good enough.
So, the Warriors spent their summer attempting to plot their path back to greatness.
They made some significant changes (which we'll discuss more in a minute), but did the Dubs do enough for this nucleus to collect a fifth championship ring? Or are Golden State's days of victory parades a thing of the past?
Offseason Recap
While the Warriors kept their core intact by giving Draymond Green a new four-year, $100 million deal, they made some substantial changes to the supporting cast around it.
Chief among them was a swap with the Washington Wizards that sent out Jordan Poole (with picks and prospects) for longtime Dubs nemesis, Chris Paul. While his methodical style is a departure from the team's trademark free-wheeling play, he fills a longstanding void behind Stephen Curry and should alleviate some of their turnover troubles.
Outside of that, Golden State used free agency to beef up its bench with steady veterans Dario c and Cory Joseph. Šarić looks like an effortless fit for the offensive system, since he can dribble, pass and shoot, though it's worth noting he's never been mistaken for a defensive anchor. Joseph is an energetic defender and reliable decision-maker, though his minutes could be limited so long as Paul and Curry are healthy.
Earlier in the offseason, the Warriors also picked up two players on draft night in No. 19 pick Brandin Podziemski and No. 57 pick Trayce Jackson-Davis. Both likely face an uphill climb for a rotation spot, but if either cracks it, Jackson-Davis might be the one to do it. His athleticism is something Golden State lacks at the center spot, and his passing ability could allow him to thrive on short rolls.
Biggest Question
It's tempting to put Paul's role under the microscope here or attempt to guess whether Klay Thompson can regain more of the defensive form he flashed before having back-to-back seasons erased by injuries. However, we'll instead put the spotlight on Jonathan Kuminga, who might be the biggest wild card on the roster.
He is, in a lot of ways, the last prospect standing from Golden State's previous attempt to tightrope two timelines. While Moses Moody is still around, he always felt like a lesser part of that strategy, since the gap between his floor and ceiling was substantially smaller than those of Kuminga and former Warrior James Wiseman.
Kuminga, the No. 7 pick in 2021, has been handled with kid gloves to this point (career 18.8 minutes per game), but it's time for the gloves to come off. It does no good to him or the team for him to stagnate in a part-time niche role. If Golden State no longer sees him as part of its future plans, it should still want to at least see him drive up his trade value before sending him packing.
What the Warriors could really use, tough, is a leap year from the bouncy swingman. He is as explosive as anyone on this roster and pairs that bounce with defensive versatility and some flashes of high-end shot-making. Golden State must maximize this roster if it hopes to become one of the best teams in the West. No one has a better opportunity to exceed expectations than Kuminga.
Prediction
The Warriors weren't a great team last season, but they still finished just two victories shy of a trip to the conference finals.
No one should ever count this club out, at least not as long as Curry remains in his prime.
Saying that, this won't be the most popular pick to come out of the West, let alone to win it all. This isn't the most talented roster around, and it certainly isn't the youngest.
But who knows, maybe the collective age of this core ups the urgency and allows the Warriors to embark on another magical run. That isn't the most likely outcome, but it's well within the realm of possibilities.