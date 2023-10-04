Lakers News: D'Angelo Russell 'Big Fan' of Gabe Vincent's Play Ahead of Training Camp

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

D'Angelo Russell could have perceived Gabe Vincent as a threat.



Russell's role with the Los Angeles Lakers felt flimsy after they had reduced his role (and eventually yanked his starting spot) in last season's Western Conference finals. While the Lakers did the bulk of their NBA free agency spending in-house, they made their biggest external investment (a three-year, $33 million pact) in Vincent, who also plays point guard.



While L.A., of course, also re-signed Russell (two years, $36 million), the team also made him easier to move by getting him to waive his implied no-trade clause.



All of this could have made Russell hesitant to embrace the newcomer, yet he opened his arms to his new position peer instead.



Look, maybe it didn't hurt that Lakers skipper Darvin Ham named Russell as the starting point guard, but it's not like those designations are set in stone. Russell has been around the Association long enough to know that, and he has apparently seen enough of Vincent to know what he can add to this group.



Before Ham silenced all talk of a position battle, there were reasons to wonder whether Vincent might be the better fit for this team. Russell works best with the ball in his hands, and there will always only be so many touches available to others in an offense featuring LeBron James (not to mention Anthony Davis and rising star Austin Reaves).



Vincent, meanwhile, is a more natural fit in a complementary role, since his impact isn't tied to his touches. He is a tenacious on-ball defender, and he could be a real asset as a spot-up shooter. Now, the word "could" is key there, as he's only a career 33.9 percent shooter from range, but his 37.8 percent playoff conversion rate was a not insignificant factor in the Miami Heat's run to the NBA Finals.



So, again, there were at least arguments to be made on both sides of the Russell-vs.-Vincent debate. The best outcome, though, was always being able to take advantage of what each player brings to the hardwood.



And as long as they have both bought in to a partnership, that can happen. It sounds like that's exactly what is happening, as Vincent seems content with the setup, too.



"I'll do whatever I can to help this team win games and help this organization win games," he told Sportskeeda's Mark Medina. "As I've seen in the past, every night doesn't always look the same. With that big picture in mind with trying to help us win, I'll wear whatever hat is needed."

A lot of that quote must sound encouraging for Lakers fans, though the middle part bears repeating.



Every night doesn't always look the same.

The coronation of a starter may feel like it has a finality to it, but these designations are fluid. Russell might be the starter now, but changes will be made if it becomes clear this isn't the optimal fit. Plus, it remains to be seen whom the Lakers will trot out as their closing point guard, which is really the more important role.



And, like Russell said, he'll likely share the floor with Vincent at times, as the latter's two-way versatility should allow him to fit with most every quintet that Ham throws together.

