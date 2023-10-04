AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights After WrestleDreamOctober 4, 2023
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights After WrestleDream
Credit: All Elite Wrestling
On the heels of a WrestleDream pay-per-view event that promised a new era and delivered in the form of "Rated R Superstar" Adam Copeland's unforgettable debut, AEW Dynamite emanated from Stockton, California and featured the first TBS appearance of the Hall of Famer.
What did the newcomer have to say in his first address of the AEW fans and how did Christian Cage, whose triumph he interrupted Sunday night in Seattle, involve himself?
Find out with this recap of Wednesday's show, which also featured an AEW International Championship defense by Rey Fenix and a blockbuster tag team main event.
Match Card
- Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Sammy Guevara
- AEW International Championship Match: Rey Fenix vs. Nick Jackson
- Adam Copeland promo
- Bullet Club Gold promo
- Skye Blue vs. Toni Storm
Announced in advance of Wednesday's show were:
