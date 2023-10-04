76ers Rumors: James Harden Has No Intention to Join PHI 'In Earnest' amid Trade Buzz

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

James Harden might be on his way to join the Philadelphia 76ers for training camp, but it doesn't sound like he's going to be hugging Daryl Morey or anyone else in the organization when he arrives.

Per The Athletic's Sam Amick, Harden has "zero intentions of rejoining this group in earnest" as he continues to seek a trade.

The 76ers are holding training camp at Colorado State University's campus. Harden wasn't present for media day on Monday and didn't take part in Tuesday's practice, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the 10-time All-Star is expected to join the team Wednesday.

Despite Harden's pending arrival, Wojnarowski said on ESPN's NBA Today the 34-year-old wants to make the 76ers "so uncomfortable, ultimately, they don't think they'll get the best out of him and make a trade."

Morey confirmed on media day that Harden is seeking a trade and they are working with his representatives to find a solution that benefits all parties involved. He also addressed what the Sixers want to get back in a potential deal.

"Either a player that we think can help us in a significant way," Morey said. "Or draft pick type things that we can then go turn into something that will help us in the short run. One of those two things."

The Los Angeles Clippers have been Harden's preferred landing spot since he made his trade request in June.

Per Wojnarowski, the Clippers don't feel "motivated" to improve their offers to Philadelphia because "there's really not another active aggressive suitor for Harden."

The sentiments being expressed by Morey right now aren't that far removed from what the Houston Rockets were saying going into the 2020-21 season when Harden and Russell Westbrook no longer wanted to play together and were seeking trades.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported in November 2020 the Rockets were "willing to get uncomfortable" with the two stars going into training camp. It's worth noting Morey wasn't with Houston at that point after stepping down as general manager in October.

Harden skipped the start of Rockets training camp and wound up getting his wish by being traded to the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 14, 2021.