NBA Rumors: James Harden 'Just as Incensed' with Daryl Morey amid 76ers Trade Buzz

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Superstar guard James Harden reportedly remains furious over his situation ahead of his anticipated arrival at Philadelphia 76ers camp.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, a league source says Harden is "just as incensed as before" with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, and he could "disappear on the Sixers at any moment."

Harden, who missed Sixers media day on Monday and the first day of training camp, is reportedly expected to report to the team.

Upon opting into the final year of his contract this offseason, it was reported that Harden and the 76ers planned to work out a trade, but nothing has come to fruition.

Per ESPN, Harden took a major shot at Morey in August at an Adidas event, saying: "Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."

Harden's comment was seemingly in reference to his belief that the 76ers were going to find a trade partner and send him elsewhere after he agreed to opt in for the 2023-24 season.

Instead, the Sixers have gone into training camp with Harden still on the roster, and it is entirely possible he will still be on the team when the regular season commences as well.

Harden, 34, is a 10-time All-Star, three-time NBA scoring champion and one-time NBA MVP who is still in search of his first NBA title.

He enjoyed his greatest success in parts of nine seasons with the Houston Rockets, but Harden forced a trade early in the 2020-21 season after expressing discontent with his situation during the offseason and in training camp.

Harden was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets, and after appearing in just 80 games for them over two seasons, he was flipped again to the Sixers as part of the Ben Simmons trade.

Last season was Harden's first full campaign in Philly, and while he was not named an All-Star for the first time since the 2011-12 season, he led the NBA with 10.7 assists per game and also averaged 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.8 three-pointers made and 1.2 steals.

Harden also helped the Sixers reached the second round of the playoffs, but they made it no further, which has been a common theme during their six-year streak of playoff appearances.

Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid is the Sixers' most important player, but Harden is in the conversation for the spot right behind Embiid along with Tyrese Maxey.

That core has not proved itself capable of competing for a championship yet, and the Sixers arguably got further away from that goal this offseason with the Milwaukee Bucks acquiring Damian Lillard and the Boston Celtics picking up Jrue Holiday.