3 Players Bears Must Target to Get Back in the Playoff Race

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears are at the point where they just want one win more than anything.

A playoff berth is nowhere close to the conversation around the franchise at the moment because of how awful the team has looked for most of the 2023 NFL season.

The reversal of fortune from 0-4 to a playoff berth seems unlikely, but the Bears could at least make an effort to get closer to the postseason spots by making a trade or two.

Chicago is viewed as a seller more than a buyer after Week 4, and that starts with the expected departure of Chase Claypool after that situation blew up ahead of Sunday's game with the Denver Broncos.

Regardless of their record, the Bears need another wide receiver for Justin Fields to work with so that he can find success in the pocket and D.J. Moore moves into more space down field.