Bleacher Report's Expert Week 5 NFL Picks

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Most of our crew expects the Green Bay Packers offense to pick up steam with running back Aaron Jones and wideout Christian Watson back from hamstring injuries. Both returned in a Week 4 Thursday night loss to the Detroit Lions. Jones recorded four carries for 18 yards, and Watson caught two passes for 25 yards and a touchdown.

Moton isn't so sure about the Packers offense even with a couple of starters healthy again. He thinks Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams and a much-maligned defense will help Vegas pull off an upset.

"The Raiders haven't scored more than 18 points in a single game, but that should change on Monday night whether Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion protocol) or rookie Aidan O'Connell starts under center," Moton wrote.

"The Packers have allowed 211 rushing yards in two of their first four outings, which means Jacobs should finally be able to get going on the ground. If he finds room to run, Vegas can break out of its offensive stupor.

"Opposing teams haven't been able to slow down Adams. He's tied with Justin Jefferson for third in receptions and ranks eighth in receiving yards. The All-Pro wideout will play against his former team for the first time, which may give him a little extra juice to put up big numbers.

"In Week 4, the Raiders defense limited Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to career lows in completions (13), passing yards (167) and forced its first turnover of the season. Love has thrown three interceptions over the last two weeks; he may struggle against a defensive unit that shut out the Chargers in the second half of last week's game.

"Raiders eke out their first win at home since Week 15 of the 2022 campaign."

Predictions

Davenport: Packers

Gagnon: Packers

Hanford: Packers

Knox: Packers

Moton: Raiders

O'Donnell: Packers

Sobleski: Packers

ATS Consensus: Packers -1

SU Consensus: Packers

Score Prediction: Packers 26, Raiders 21

