Mets Rumors: Luis Severino Agrees to 1-Year, $13M Contract After Yankees Stint

Mets Rumors: Luis Severino Agrees to 1-Year, $13M Contract After Yankees StintNovember 29, 2023
Free agent right-handed starting pitcher Luis Severino has agreed to a one-year, $13 million contract with the New York Mets, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, officially ending his eight-season tenure with the New York Yankees.
Passan reported Severino can earn another $2 million in bonuses.
In 19 games (18 starts) in 2023, the 29-year-old went 4-8 with a 6.65 ERA and 1.65 WHIP. He struck out 79 batters over 89.1 innings.
It was a disastrous, injury-marred season for Severino, whose year ended on Sept. 8 after being diagnosed with a high-grade strain in his left oblique. He also missed the beginning of the year with a low grade lat strain.
Severino looked like a long-term mainstay and ace in the Yankees' rotation after back-to-back All-Star seasons in 2017 and 2018. He went 33-14 with a 3.18 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 10.5 K/9 rate during that time.
However, injuries have curtailed a promising career. Since 2019, Severino has missed time with a Grade 2 lat strain, rotator cuff inflammation, Tommy John surgery, a Grade 2 groin strain and a low grade lat strain.
Hopefully Severino can return from injury, finally enjoy a stretch of good health and return closer to the form that made him one of the American League's best pitchers over a two-year stretch. At his best, Severino is an electric pitcher capable of forming the foundation of a great rotation. We'll see if that happens with New York in 2024 as Severino looks to bounce back from a tough season.
The Mets, meanwhile, are picking up the pieces from their bitterly disappointing 2023 campaign. Signing Severino to a short-term deal is a sensible gamble for a rotation that lost Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander ahead of the trade deadline. Should he rebuild his stock on the mound, you'd expect the team to have every opportunity to bring him back.