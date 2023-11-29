Mets Rumors: Luis Severino Agrees to 1-Year, $13M Contract After Yankees Stint

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Free agent right-handed starting pitcher Luis Severino has agreed to a one-year, $13 million contract with the New York Mets, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, officially ending his eight-season tenure with the New York Yankees.

Passan reported Severino can earn another $2 million in bonuses.

In 19 games (18 starts) in 2023, the 29-year-old went 4-8 with a 6.65 ERA and 1.65 WHIP. He struck out 79 batters over 89.1 innings.

It was a disastrous, injury-marred season for Severino, whose year ended on Sept. 8 after being diagnosed with a high-grade strain in his left oblique. He also missed the beginning of the year with a low grade lat strain.

Severino looked like a long-term mainstay and ace in the Yankees' rotation after back-to-back All-Star seasons in 2017 and 2018. He went 33-14 with a 3.18 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 10.5 K/9 rate during that time.

Hopefully Severino can return from injury, finally enjoy a stretch of good health and return closer to the form that made him one of the American League's best pitchers over a two-year stretch. At his best, Severino is an electric pitcher capable of forming the foundation of a great rotation. We'll see if that happens with New York in 2024 as Severino looks to bounce back from a tough season.