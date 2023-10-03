James Harden Rumors: Star Expected to Report to 76ers Camp amid Trade Request

James Harden Rumors: Star Expected to Report to 76ers Camp amid Trade RequestOctober 3, 2023
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
After skipping Monday's media day as he continues to wait for a trade, James Harden is expected back with the Philadelphia 76ers very soon.
Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Harden is expected to arrive at Colorado State University where the Sixers are holding training camp as soon as Tuesday.
