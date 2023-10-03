X

NBA

    James Harden Rumors: Star Expected to Report to 76ers Camp amid Trade Request

    Adam WellsOctober 3, 2023

    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    After skipping Monday's media day as he continues to wait for a trade, James Harden is expected back with the Philadelphia 76ers very soon.

    Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Harden is expected to arrive at Colorado State University where the Sixers are holding training camp as soon as Tuesday.

