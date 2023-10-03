NBA Rumors: Reggie Bullock Plans to Sign Rockets Contract Following Spurs Buyout

Cooper Neill/NBAE via Getty Images

After agreeing to a buyout with the San Antonio Spurs last week, Reggie Bullock is going to stay in Texas for the 2023-24 NBA season.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Bullock intends to sign with the Houston Rockets once he clears waivers.

Charania reported on Saturday that Bullock and the Spurs agreed to terms on a contract buyout.

The Rockets were able to land Bullock after receiving interest from "several teams," per Charania.

Adding Bullock continues what has been a very strong offseason for Houston. The team upgraded its roster early in free agency by signing Fred Van Vleet and Dillon Brooks. It also added Amen Thompson with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

Jae'Sean Tate, who has been with the Rockets since the 2020-21 season, told reporters during Monday's media day he thinks "the rebuild is over."

Things have been rough for the franchise over the past three seasons. The Rockets have the worst record in the NBA during that span (59-177).

Recent high lottery picks Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. have shown flashes of their ability during games, but they are still trying to find consistency at the NBA level.

In addition to the on-court talent they have brought in, the Rockets hired former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka to replace Stephen Silas. Udoka led the Celtics to an appearance in the NBA Finals during the 2021-22 season.

Bullock gives the Rockets another presence on the wing with Brooks. The 32-year-old will be playing for his seventh different team since entering the league in 2013-14. He spent the previous two seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, who traded him to the Spurs in July as part of a three-team sign-and-trade deal with the Boston Celtics.