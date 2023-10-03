NBA Rumors: 76ers Had 'Serious' James Harden Trade Talks With 4 Teams

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The trade market for James Harden is much quieter now than it was when the former NBA MVP initially told the Philadelphia 76ers about his desire to be moved.

Per NBA TV's Jared Greenberg (starts at 1:00 mark), there was one point soon after Harden's initial trade request the Sixers had "serious" talks with as many as four teams.

However, as of Tuesday when training camps open across the league, Greenberg noted those previous talks "have fizzled out and no deals are being discussed" currently.

"It's either get Harden to play," Greenberg said of Philadelphia's approach, "or get a return that allows us to win. It was described to be as the alternative 'has no hope.' Trading Harden for less than he is worth—or less than they feel he is worth—is not a place that a team who has championship aspirations wants to be."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on June 29 that Harden was opting in to his $35.6 million salary for the 2023-24 season for the purpose of working with Philadelphia's front office on finding a trade partner.

The Los Angeles Clippers have been cited as the only team Harden wants to play for. Per an Aug. 12 report from Wojnarowski, the 76ers ended trade talks with other teams and planned to bring him back for training camp and the start of the regular season.

Harden attempted to take matters into his own hands by calling 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey a "liar" and he would "never be a part of an organization" that Morey is a part of during an Adidas marketing event in China.

The NBA fined Harden $100,000 for publicly commenting he wouldn't perform the services called for under his player contract unless he was traded to another team.

During the Sixers media day on Monday, Morey announced Harden wasn't in attendance and they're working with his representatives to resolve the current standoff "in the best way for the 76ers and hopefully all parties."

Harden has been with Philadelphia since being acquired from the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 10, 2022. The 10-time All-Star has averaged 21.0 points, 10.6 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game in 79 starts with the team.

The 76ers have lost in the Eastern Conference semifinals in each of Harden's two seasons with the organization. They will open preseason play on Sunday against the Boston Celtics.