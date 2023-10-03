James Harden Trade Rumors: 76ers Expect Star to Show Up, Make Situation 'Painful'

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly expecting disgruntled guard James Harden to create an uncomfortable situation at training camp.

According to NBA TV's Jared Greenberg (beginning at 35-second mark of video), people within the Sixers organization believe Harden will report to training camp eventually, perhaps with an eye toward forcing a trade:

"While it is unclear what Harden's next steps will be, it has been made clear to me by one high-ranking official that the Sixers would not be surprised—in fact they expect—Harden to show up at some point and make it 'painful' for the organization," Greenberg said.

Harden did not 76ers media day on Monday, and Greenberg noted that the organization fined him and will continue to do so until he arrives at training camp in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Harden opted into his contract with the Sixers this offseason with an eye toward working out a trade with the organization, and he made it clear that the Los Angeles Clippers were his preferred landing spot.

When the 76ers were unable to get what they felt was fair value, they decided to move forward with the idea of bringing him to training camp and having Harden on the team at the start of the 2023-24 season.

In August, Harden blasted Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey for apparently misleading him, saying: "Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."

According to Greenberg, the Sixers had "serious" trade talks with as many as four teams after Harden's initial request, but the talks have since "fizzled out," and the organization does not want to trade him for less than it feels he is worth.

The 34-year-old Harden has spent parts of the past two seasons in Philly, playing alongside reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid.

While Harden was not named an All-Star last season for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign when he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder, he still had a strong statistical year, averaging a league-leading 10.7 assists per game to go along with 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.8 three-pointers made and 1.2 steals.

The 10-time All-Star and one-time NBA MVP has been a key part of Philly's core along with Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris, and at this point in the offseason, it would likely be difficult to replace what he brings to the table.

In 2020, the Houston Rockets brought Harden to training camp despite his clear desire to be traded, and while he played in eight regular-season games to the team, he was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets early in the season.