Report: Warriors' Draymond Green Signs Nike Contract; Previously Had Converse Deal

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will have a slightly different look when he takes the court in the 2023-24 season.

Green, who had worn Converse sneakers since 2020, will return to wearing Nike after agreeing to a new contract with the company:

Green had been with Nike until his deal expired in October 2019, opening the door for him to sign a multimillion-dollar deal with Converse. He had never been outside of the Nike Inc. umbrella, however, as the company purchased Converse in 2003.

It could be a while before we see Green in his new kicks, as he recently suffered a left lateral ankle sprain that is expected to keep him out for four to six weeks. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.