NBA

    Report: Warriors' Draymond Green Signs Nike Contract; Previously Had Converse Deal

    Doric SamOctober 3, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 30: Draymond Green attends the World Premiere of Sony Pictures Animation's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse" at Regency Village Theatre on May 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic )
    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

    Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will have a slightly different look when he takes the court in the 2023-24 season.

    Green, who had worn Converse sneakers since 2020, will return to wearing Nike after agreeing to a new contract with the company:

    Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

    OFFICIAL: Draymond Green signs back with Nike. 📄✍️<br><br>Green had worn Converse since 2020 and is now back with the Swoosh within the Nike Inc. family. <a href="https://t.co/OKhDKkNDcz">pic.twitter.com/OKhDKkNDcz</a>

    Green had been with Nike until his deal expired in October 2019, opening the door for him to sign a multimillion-dollar deal with Converse. He had never been outside of the Nike Inc. umbrella, however, as the company purchased Converse in 2003.

    It could be a while before we see Green in his new kicks, as he recently suffered a left lateral ankle sprain that is expected to keep him out for four to six weeks. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

    The Warriors will open the season on Oct. 24 against the Phoenix Suns.

