Russell Westbrook Bought an iPhone 15 Pro Max for Every Clippers Teammate

Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

It was Christmas in September for the Los Angeles Clippers this year, and Russell Westbrook played the role of Santa Claus.

According to Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times, the future Hall of Famer gathered his teammates in Las Vegas for a weekend of workouts and bonding time. Part of that bonding time included the point guard giving each of his teammates a new iPhone 15 Pro Max and boxes from Honor The Gift, which is his personal clothing brand.

Greif noted many with the Clippers believe Westbrook's leadership and intensity is "precisely what a team coming off of a listless season and preaching accountability during the upcoming regular season needs."

The gathering of teammates was yet another example of his leadership for a team that acquired him via trade during the 2022-23 campaign.

"He just always had energy, so who am I to be like, 'Hey, I'm feeling it today, or I'm tired,'" Paul George said. "It just changed the mindset every time I stepped on the court, and I think that's just what he brings to this team. I think that's his value and why I really wanted him here so much."

It has been championship-or-bust for the Clippers since they brought Kawhi Leonard and George together ahead of the 2019-20 campaign. While health has been the primary detriment that has prevented those titles to this point, having a leader like Westbrook for an entire season could unlock something for the Western Conference contenders.