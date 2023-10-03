Seahawks' Jamal Adams Out vs. Giants After Suffering Concussion

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

It was far from the return to action that Jamal Adams was hoping for.

In his first game back since tearing his quad tendon in the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season opener, Adams didn't even make it through the first quarter of Monday night's matchup against the New York Giants after being ruled with a concussion.

Adams suffered the injury on a run by Giants' quarterback Daniel Jones. The Pro Bowl safety went low to make the tackle but wound up catching an accidental knee to the head by Jones who tried to jump over him.

He was clearly frustrated when he was informed he couldn't return.

It's heartbreaking stuff for Adams, who was playing for the first time in 385 days and wound up playing just nine snaps. He hasn't had an easy ride since arriving in Seattle, suffering a multitude of injuries.

He hasn't played more than 12 games in a season since being traded to the Seahawks ahead of the 2020 campaign by the New York Jets.