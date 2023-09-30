Seahawks' Jamal Adams Considered Retirement After Suffering Leg Injury in 2022

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

After tearing his left quadriceps tendon in the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season opener, star safety Jamal Adams found himself in a dark and difficult place.

The two-time All-Pro had to watch his season go down the drain and revealed that he even briefly considered retirement in the face of the biggest injury of his relatively young career.

"It was tough," Adams said. "I thought about retiring. I thought about a lot of things. Is this going to be it for me? I didn't know. But I knew eventually, after I got that MRI, I told myself I'm going to be back. I didn't know when or how, but I was going to figure it out."

