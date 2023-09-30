X

    Seahawks' Jamal Adams Considered Retirement After Suffering Leg Injury in 2022

    Francisco RosaSeptember 30, 2023

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Jamal Adams #33 of the Seattle Seahawks is carted off the field with an injury during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    After tearing his left quadriceps tendon in the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season opener, star safety Jamal Adams found himself in a dark and difficult place.

    The two-time All-Pro had to watch his season go down the drain and revealed that he even briefly considered retirement in the face of the biggest injury of his relatively young career.

    "It was tough," Adams said. "I thought about retiring. I thought about a lot of things. Is this going to be it for me? I didn't know. But I knew eventually, after I got that MRI, I told myself I'm going to be back. I didn't know when or how, but I was going to figure it out."

