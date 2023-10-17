X

    Warriors' Draymond Green Making 'Good Progress' in Return from Ankle Injury

    Doric SamOctober 17, 2023

    Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green speaks during an NBA basketball press conference, Saturday, April 22, 2023, in San Francisco. Green was suspended for one game without pay for stepping on the chest of Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis in Game 2 of the Warriors’ NBA basketball first-round playoff series. Green is expected to return in Game 4 Sunday. (AP Photo/Janie McCauley)
    AP Photo/Janie McCauley

    Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has taken the next step in his recovery from a sprained left ankle.

    The Warriors announced on Tuesday that Green "is making good progress" and he has been cleared to begin "light on-court workouts." His return to full practice and scrimmages will be determined by his continued progress, and he will be re-evaluated on Sunday.

    Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

    Steve Kerr says that Draymond is questionable for the season-opener next Tuesday. <br><br>Kerr told me he would't put Draymond in a game without getting 5-on-5 action under his belt, so the hope is he can play 3-on-3 later this week, and graduate to 5-on-5 by Sunday.

    Green was sidelined for the start of training camp due to the injury. The Warriors said during media day on Oct. 2 that he was scheduled to be re-evaluated in two weeks. However, ESPN's Kendra Andrews later reported that Green was expected to miss at least the team's first three preseason games, but the team was "sure" he would be back by opening night.

    Green said the injury occurred when he was scrimmaging and he landed on the foot of teammate Jonathan Kuminga.

    "I've had some bad ones. It could have been as bad, I thought it was going to be, initially," Green said. "We were just playing pickup, I was going in for a layup, came down on JK's foot. I feel like I'm improving fast, I'm a quick healer."

    Green became an unrestricted free agent this summer but chose to re-sign with Golden State on a four-year, $100 million contract. His return kept the Warriors' championship core intact, as he helped lead the team to four NBA titles alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

    The Warriors were eliminated in the conference semifinals last year and are hoping to make another deep playoff run in 2023-24. Golden State's most significant offseason move was acquiring former rival Chris Paul in exchange for rising guard Jordan Poole, who was sent to the Washington Wizards.

    Green's continued progress is some positive news for the Warriors before they open the 2023-24 season on Oct. 24 against the Phoenix Suns.