Pelicans' Zion Williamson: I Worked on 'Being Unguardable' During NBA Offseason

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

When healthy, there are few players more unstoppable in the NBA than Zion Williamson.

The New Orleans Pelicans star just hasn't been able to stay on the court since entering the league in 2019 as the No. 1 overall pick out of Duke. That's why, as he's continued his rehab and offseason prep, Williamson is entering the upcoming campaign with a different mindset.

"What I worked on was being unguardable," Williamson said during media day Monday.

Williamson, who is known for his signature explosiveness and leaping ability on both ends of the floor, looked much more lean at media day, a good sign for Pelicans' fans who are hoping to get a full season out of their star.

The two-time All-Star hired personal trainers to help him with his body this offseason, leaving general manager David Griffin pleased.

Sort of.

"This is the first summer Zion has taken his profession seriously in that regard," Griffin said of Williamson's body.

Williamson working on being ungaurdable would really just be adding to the status quo, as he's already one of the most dominant forces in the league whenever he's healthy.

Unfortunately, he's only played more than 29 games once in his career. He missed the entire 2021-22 campaign with a Jones fracture in his foot that required surgery.

However, in that one season in which he played 61 games, Williamson showed all the reasons why he was one of the most hyped draft prospects of the last decade, averaging a career-high 27 points per game to go along with 7.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 61.1 percent shooting from the field.

Even last season, when he was only available for 29 games, Williamson still managed to earn himself an All-Star selection, averaging 26 points, seven rebounds and 4.6 assists.