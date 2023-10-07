10 NBA Players Who Could Become Stars This Season

7 of 10

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Porter was only the fourth-best player on the Nuggets last season, although that says far more about the talent on the roster rather than his own abilities.

While injuries have put a damper on the beginning of Porter's career, talent has never been an issue.

The 25-year-old has only played in a total 190 games since high school, including a three-game stint at Missouri and missing his entire rookie season due to a back injury. This past year was the first time Porter was a full-time starter in a season where he played more than nine games.

The point here is that we shouldn't consider Porter to be anywhere near his peak yet, even after he averaged 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and shot 41.4 percent from three last season. He only got better as the year went on, bumping these numbers to 19.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and a 43.3 percent mark from three over the final 12 games of the Nuggets' regular season.

Porter may get even more opportunity this year with Bruce Brown Jr. and Jeff Green gone, as he only averaged 29.0 minutes and 13.2 shot attempts per game last season. At 6'10" and with one of the cleanest-looking shots in the game, Porter can get a look off from anywhere at any time.