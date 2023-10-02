Wizards Rumors: Wes Unseld Jr.'s 2024-25 Contract Option Exercised Ahead of Camp

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Washington Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. had been entering the final guaranteed year of his contract this season, but his future is reportedly now more secure.

According to Ava Wallace of the Washington Post, the Wizards have picked up the fourth-year option on Unseld's deal, which will keep him in his position for the 2024-25 season as well.

Unseld has led the Wizards to 35-47 records in each of the last two seasons. Washington last made the playoffs in 2020-21 under former head coach Scott Brooks, who parted ways with the team when his contract expired after that season.

Still, Unseld getting his option picked up is a vote of confidence from the new front office led by team president Michael Winger and general manager Will Dawkins, both of whom were hired in the spring and had no prior relationship with the head coach. Despite their short time working together, Winger recently praised Unseld "for his steady disposition, high character and basketball IQ," per Wallace.

"Whether it's in selecting players, participating in the conversation vis a vie trades, he's just been awesome. And from a coaching perspective, he's going to coach his butt off. We know that," Winger said last week. "He's registered with us countless times how excited he is about this team, how excited he is to figure out — it's going to be really hard for him — but figuring out how to blend those young players with the vets."

Unseld faces another tough outlook for this season, as the Wizards have 12 new faces on their 21-man training camp roster. Most notably, Washington acquired rising young guard Jordan Poole from the Golden State Warriors this offseason.