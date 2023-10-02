Video: Heat's Tyler Herro Shades Blazers After Links in Damian Lillard Trade Rumors

X

    Timothy Rapp, Featured Columnist IV, October 2, 2023

    Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat at 2023 NBA Finals Practice and Media Availability on June 8, 2023 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.
    Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

    Tyler Herro wants the smoke.

    Despite being regularly mentioned as one of the players the Miami Heat could potentially trade to the Portland Trail Blazers (or a third team in a multi-team trade) for Damian Lillard, the Blazers instead sent Dame to the Milwaukee Bucks.

    And Herro had some thoughts.

    "I'm not going to say too much. I know my value," he told reporters. "I'm just excited to hoop. For the teams that didn't want me, that's on you. And the teams that do want me, you'll see why you want me."

    When he was asked if he was excited to face the Blazers this season, Herro threw shade.

    "I'm ready to play the best. Portland ain't the best so I'm not worried about Portland."

    It's an understandable response from somebody who not only heard his name mentioned in trade rumors all summer but also heard that a package with him as the headliner wasn't enough to pique Portland's interest.

    His comments weren't even the spiciest part of the Heat's media day on Monday. Have you been introduced to Emo Jimmy Butler yet?

    The Heat are just an entire vibe right now.