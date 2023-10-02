Lakers' LeBron James: 'I Don't Know' If 2023-24 Will Be My Final NBA Season

EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images

Could the 2023-24 NBA Season be the last of LeBron James' career? At the moment, the legendary forward is unsure.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported that James was noncommittal when asked about his future in the NBA on Monday at the Los Angeles Lakers' media day:

He also said that he feels like he has "a lot more left in the tank," and that watching his sons play basketball this summer motivated him. He also acknowledged that the Los Angeles Lakers' Western Conference finals loss to the Denver Nuggets caused his mind to be in "different places."

The 19-time All-Star is entering his 21st season in the NBA and remains a dominant force. He averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 55 regular season games and averaged 24.5 points, 9.9 boards and 6.5 dimes across 16 playoff games.

He has reportedly been "training like a rookie" ahead of the 2023-24 season. This, combined with the fact that he has expressed a desire to play with his son Bronny before he retires, makes the possibility of retirement in the near future seem like something of a longshot.

His uncertainty is by no means a reason to assume he won't be back for the 2024-25 season, but it does show that his retirement is looming on the horizon.