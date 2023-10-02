Lakers' LeBron James Will Dedicate His 2023-24 Season to Bronny After Cardiac Arrest

Lakers' LeBron James Will Dedicate His 2023-24 Season to Bronny After Cardiac ArrestOctober 2, 2023
Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James told reporters he was dedicating the 2023-24 season to his son, Bronny, who suffered cardiac arrest during a July workout.
"Bronny is doing extremely well," he added. "He's begun his rehab process to get back on the floor this season with USC."
