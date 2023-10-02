Trevor Zegras, Ducks Agree to 3-Year Contract Worth $5.75M Annually

Nicole Vasquez/NHLI via Getty Images

The Anaheim Ducks are locking up star forward Trevor Zegras.

The team announced on Monday that it has re-signed Zegras to a three-year contract. Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported that the contract was worth $5.75 million per season.

Zegras was a restricted free agent following the conclusion of his rookie contract.

Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said that the team is happy to have him back and are ready to grow with him as he takes the next steps in his career.

"We are very pleased to be able to get Trevor signed and back on the ice where he belongs," Verbeek, per the team. "We view Trevor as a critical and valued player and member of our organization and can't wait to see the next chapter in his career."

Zegras is one of the most exciting young talents in the game. The 2019 No. 9 pick has produced 49 goals and 139 points in 180 career games. He has scored more than 20 goals in each of his two full seasons and headlines a young Ducks core that includes defenseman Jamie Drysdale and 2023 No. 2 pick Leo Carlsson.