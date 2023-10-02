Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Expresses Desire to Play for Team USA at 2024 Olympics

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

It appears that Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard could be Paris-bound for the 2024 Olympics.

Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points reported that Leonard wanted to suit up for Team USA at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup this past summer but had "prior obligations." Additionally, he's interested in playing for Team USA in the future if the team inquires about his availability.

The U.S. finished fourth at the World Cup, falling to Germany in the semi-finals and Canada in the bronze-medal game. This was the second consecutive World Cup that the U.S. failed to medal in.

Leonard was not the only major star missing from the Team USA roster at the FIBA World Cup, but his presence surely would have helped the U.S. at least finish on the podium.

However, given Leonard's injury history, it probably made sense for him to skip out on the tournament. He missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season with a torn ACL and only suited up in 57 games for the Clippers in 2022-23.