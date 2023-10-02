Hawks' Trae Young Says He's Consistently 'Disrespected' After Team USA World Cup Snub

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Despite repeatedly expressing his desire to play for Team USA, Trae Young has been consistently passed over for opportunities on the international level.

The Atlanta Hawks star seems fed up with what he considers disrespect.

"If you don't think I've been disrespected, you're just not telling the truth," Young told reporters Monday at Hawks media day.

From an NBA accomplishment standpoint, Young has a point. He's a two-time All-Star and made an All-NBA team in 2021-22. The group of players Team USA took to this year's FIBA World Cup did not feature a single multi-time All-Star, and none of the players on the roster had ever made an All-NBA team.

That alone is enough for Young to feel some level of disrespect. Being passed over for the likes of Austin Reaves, whose NBA career pales in comparison, is almost enough to understand if Young felt the decision was more personal than based on on-court play.

That said, there is some logic behind Young's snubs based on his style of play. His ball dominance on the offensive end and slight stature do not project well for the more rugged, team-oriented European style of basketball.

Young's defense has also long been an issue. Team USA rosters already have issues with team defense due to having only a limited time playing together and always-shuffling roster. Adding Young to the mix would likely offset any positives on the offensive end.

On the other hand, Carmelo Anthony spent his NBA career playing the role of ball-stopper on offense and was forever a mediocre perimeter defender (albeit one that was solid in the post). Anthony consistently transformed his game in international competition and is the only four-time gold medalist in men's basketball history as a result.