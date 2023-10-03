Fantasy Football Week 5: Buy-Low, Sell-High Trade Options for Redraft and Dynasty

1 of 6

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Zack Moss has stepped in for injured Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor the past three games to the tune of 322 yards on 72 total touches with two touchdowns. That's 4.47 yards per touch and over 100 total yards per game. Moss has had an every-down role whether playing with developing rookie QB Anthony Richardson or veteran reserve QB Gardner Minshew.

The aforementioned Taylor, who is now eligible to return from the PUP list and can begin practicing with the team as early as this week, has not formally rescinded his trade request made this offseason.

Head coach Shane Steichen said he could play as soon as Sunday. But there is no guarantee Taylor will immediately step into the lineup this week as the team has 21 days before he is required to be activated to the 53-man roster. In fact, he hasn't played in an actual football game since December 17 of last year. With Moss playing well, the Colts do not have to rush things. That's the manager's selling point on Moss right now.

Taylor's talent is undeniable, but his status is uncertain. Moss, meanwhile, is exactly the type of player desperate fantasy managers whose postseason hopes are starting to fade must consider overspending on for immediate help even if there is long-term risk.

Taylor could return to his previous role sooner than later and Moss gets relegated to handcuff-only value. There's also a chance Taylor doesn't get rushed back or is actually traded away, leaving Moss as the bell cow. There is no shortage of potential scenarios here right now.