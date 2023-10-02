Joel Embiid on James Harden Trade Rumors: 76ers Would 'Be Happy to Have Him' Return

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

As the James Harden saga remains unresolved entering training camp, Philadelphia 76ers superstar center and defending MVP, Joel Embiid, said he would welcome the point guard back into the fold were he to have a change of heart.

"If [Harden] were to come back, we'd be happy to have him," Embiid told reporters on Monday.

