    Joel Embiid on James Harden Trade Rumors: 76ers Would 'Be Happy to Have Him' Return

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 2, 2023

    Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

    As the James Harden saga remains unresolved entering training camp, Philadelphia 76ers superstar center and defending MVP, Joel Embiid, said he would welcome the point guard back into the fold were he to have a change of heart.

    "If [Harden] were to come back, we'd be happy to have him," Embiid told reporters on Monday.

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    Joel Embiid: "I'm happy with what we have." Reinforces that he simply believes he needs to stay healthy all the way through the playoffs for this team to have a chance. He says he's excited about what Tyrese Maxey can do, and hopes James Harden will be back in the fold.

