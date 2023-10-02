X

NBA

    NBA Rumors: OG Anunoby Will Rebuff Raptors' Contract Extension, Eyes 2024 Free Agency

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 2, 2023

    TORONTO, ON - APRIL 12: O.G. Anunoby #3 of the Toronto Raptors looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the 2023 Play-In Tournament at the Scotiabank Arena on April 12, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images)
    Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby reportedly plans to enter free agency next summer and will not agree to a long-term contract extension.

    Veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein reported the Raptors' maximum possible extension—four years, $117 million—will not be enough to convince Anunoby to skip out on free agency. The 26-year-old has been a consistent subject of trade rumors that will likely persist throughout the 2023-24 regular season.

