NBA Rumors: OG Anunoby Will Rebuff Raptors' Contract Extension, Eyes 2024 Free Agency

NBA Rumors: OG Anunoby Will Rebuff Raptors' Contract Extension, Eyes 2024 Free AgencyOctober 2, 2023
Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images
Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby reportedly plans to enter free agency next summer and will not agree to a long-term contract extension.
Veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein reported the Raptors' maximum possible extension—four years, $117 million—will not be enough to convince Anunoby to skip out on free agency. The 26-year-old has been a consistent subject of trade rumors that will likely persist throughout the 2023-24 regular season.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.