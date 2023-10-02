NBA Rumors: OG Anunoby Will Rebuff Raptors' Contract Extension, Eyes 2024 Free Agency

Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby reportedly plans to enter free agency next summer and will not agree to a long-term contract extension.

Veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein reported the Raptors' maximum possible extension—four years, $117 million—will not be enough to convince Anunoby to skip out on free agency. The 26-year-old has been a consistent subject of trade rumors that will likely persist throughout the 2023-24 regular season.

