Jimmy Butler: Heat Will Win NBA Title Despite Failing to Trade for Damian Lillard

Jimmy Butler isn't going to allow the Heat's failure to land Damian Lillard to deter his goal of winning a championship in Miami.

"We straight," Butler told reporters at Monday's media day. "I know what I'm capable of and what my guys are capable of. We're going to end up in the Finals and this time we'll win it."

Butler has led the Heat to the Finals in two of his four seasons with the team, with playoff runs in 2020 and 2023 coming after otherwise unremarkable regular seasons.

