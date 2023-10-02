X

NBA

    Jimmy Butler: Heat Will Win NBA Title Despite Failing to Trade for Damian Lillard

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 2, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 03: Jimmy Butler is seen during a match between Coco Gauff of the United States and Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their Women's Singles Fourth Round match on Day Seven of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 03, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    Jimmy Butler isn't going to allow the Heat's failure to land Damian Lillard to deter his goal of winning a championship in Miami.

    "We straight," Butler told reporters at Monday's media day. "I know what I'm capable of and what my guys are capable of. We're going to end up in the Finals and this time we'll win it."

    Butler has led the Heat to the Finals in two of his four seasons with the team, with playoff runs in 2020 and 2023 coming after otherwise unremarkable regular seasons.

