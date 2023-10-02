Suns Must Add T.J. McConnell for Roster Depth Amid Title Chase, NBA Trade Rumors

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns are a team that is eyeing a deep playoff run and potential NBA Championship, as evidenced by the moves the front office has made to add superstars Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal to homegrown face-of-the-franchise Devin Booker.

The star power is there, but the depth could use some help.

The Suns appear to know this as Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported the team is interested in acquiring guard TJ McConnell from the Indianapolis Pacers.

McConnell is a veteran player who has spent the majority of his career coming off the bench. He is good for anywhere between 20-25 minutes a game and has seen his point total rise fairly consistently to where he averaged 8.7 per game.

A season ago, he knocked down 54.3 percent of his shots from the floor and added 44.1 percent of his three-point attempts. He can dish the ball to his teammates (5.3 assists in 2023) and come up with a quality steal a game (1.1), and above all else, is consistent.

He is not flashy, and will only make the highlight reel if there are some uncanny, social media-trending shots that he knocks down from half-court, but he is a tremendous role player who knows what he does well and does not try to be something he is not.

With Durant, Beal, and Booker already leading the way, the Suns are the perfect place for him to go and contribute in relief of the starters and chase a championship.