Bill Belichick Suffers Worst-Ever Loss as NFL HC After Cowboys Beat Patriots by 35

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Bill Belichick has been an NFL coach for 29 years, and it's never gone worse for him than Sunday's game.

At least in terms of margin of defeat.

ESPN's Ed Werder noted that Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys marked the biggest blowout defeat of the New England Patriots coach's career. It came in just ahead of a 31-point loss to the Buffalo Bills in 2003 and a 29-point loss to the Bills in 2020.

Things were ugly on both sides of the ball for New England.

Mac Jones threw two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, and lost a fumble, which was also returned for a score. The Patriots benched their starting quarterback, but it was too late by the time Bailey Zappe entered the contest.

Fortunately for Belichick, he has a legendary career of success to fall back on that includes six Super Bowl titles and 299 career regular-season wins.