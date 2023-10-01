X

WNBA

    Aces vs. Liberty 2023 WNBA Finals Matchup Has Fans Hyped After NY Beats Sun in Semis

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 1, 2023

    UNCASVILLE, CT - OCTOBER 1: Jonquel Jones #35 of the New York Liberty drives to the basket during the game against the Connecticut Sun during round two game four of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs on October 1, 2023 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
    Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

    WNBA fans are getting the Finals matchup they've wanted all season.

    The New York Liberty beat the Connecticut Sun 87-84 on Sunday in Game 4 of the semifinals to advance to the WNBA Finals, where they'll meet the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces.

    The Sun jumped on the Liberty early and built a 10-point lead midway through the second quarter. New York proceeded to show why having two league MVPs on your roster can be beneficial in the postseason.

    Jonquel Jones had a double-double (25 points and 15 rebounds), while Breanna Stewart dropped a game-high 27 points along with nine boards. Time and again the fourth quarter, the Liberty found either Jones or Stewart when it needed a bucket against Connecticut's tight defense.

    Mark Schindler @MG_Schindler

    This has been a special game from Jonquel Jones today<br><br>Connecticut has done everything in their power to stifle drives and off ball actions as well<br><br>She's punished every single thing the Sun have tried to do defensively, and been a force on the glass

    Rachel Galligan @RachGall

    Jonquel Jones has been SO DAMN GOOD today.

    Crina Mustafa @crinamm

    Jonquel Jones has been so good the entire playoffs

    Geoff Magliocchetti @GeoffJMags

    Breanna Stewart:<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LightItUpNYL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LightItUpNYL</a> <a href="https://t.co/XdZy3h0MW5">pic.twitter.com/XdZy3h0MW5</a>

    Maggie Vanoni @maggie_vanoni

    Stewie responds with a personal 7-0 run and there are "MVP" chants in the crowd.<br><br>CT calls timeout<br><br>Sun up 33-30 with 4:55 left in the half

    New York Liberty @nyliberty

    MVP MVP MVP 😮‍💨 <a href="https://t.co/aL90FoJx5i">pic.twitter.com/aL90FoJx5i</a>

    Jones helped seal the victory late in the fourth quarter. She fought through multiple Sun players to grab an offensive rebound and draw a foul with 54.1 seconds on the clock and New York holding onto a one-point lead.

    The 2021 MVP knocked down both of her free throws and seconds later got a steal that resulted in two more points from the charity stripe. That provided the Liberty with enough breathing room down the stretch.

    Beyond Jones and Stewart, Betnijah Laney's contributions were vital as well. The veteran wing continues to be New York's most consistent performer of the playoffs, finishing Game 4 with 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

    Aces vs. Liberty 2023 WNBA Finals Matchup Has Fans Hyped After NY Beats Sun in Semis
    New York Liberty @nyliberty

    And that's why we caller Bucket B‼️ <a href="https://t.co/DlN9cv44jg">pic.twitter.com/DlN9cv44jg</a>

    Ros Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21

    Betnijah Laney has been a life jacket for the Liberty sheesh big time plays

    Somewhere between COZY and ALIEN SUPERSTAR! @yanab0015

    Laney BEEN that one!!! It was the national media (and honestly the team's media) that didn't include her in those superteam graphics. We been told y'all she would be the key!

    While the Liberty will take some time to celebrate the franchise's first WNBA Finals appearance since 2002, the job is far from finished. The Aces loom large on the horizon in what will be the most heavily anticipated title matchup in years.

    chelsea leite @chelsealeite

    Written from the start 👏🏼🔥 <a href="https://t.co/v79nnLrnTa">https://t.co/v79nnLrnTa</a>

    Camille Buxeda @CamilleBuxeda

    WNBA Finals: <br><br>New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces ✍️

    Matt Ellentuck @mellentuck

    ACES-LIBERTY<br><br>FINALS TIME<br><br>LETS GOOOOO

    Lindsay Gibbs @linzsports

    I so wish that series was best-of-7, not ready for it to be over. BUT as much as I love and respect Connecticut, I'm so excited we're getting the Aces/Liberty finals this entire season has been building towards. We're pretty lucky.

    Hayley McGoldrick @GoldieOnSports

    liberty-aces finally just like we literally all predicted! but hey let's hope it's spicy 🌶️

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    Writers came back after the strike with some impeccable dramatics for what we all predicted would happen at beginning of the year: A Liberty-Aces Finals <a href="https://t.co/Od7HMGmCnn">https://t.co/Od7HMGmCnn</a>

    Brick Van Exel @skydrew__

    Aces Liberty is going to be an elite finals matchup

    The series tips off Sunday, with the Aces hosting Game 1.

    Las Vegas was the strongest team in the regular season from start to finish then swept both the Chicago Sky and Dallas Wings. A'ja Wilson averaged 25.8 points and 11.2 rebounds in her five games across the two rounds.

    The odds of an Aces repeat look strong, but the Liberty did claim the season series 3-2 if you include the Commissioner's Cup championship. A titanic battle could unfold over the next few weeks.