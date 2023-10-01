Aces vs. Liberty 2023 WNBA Finals Matchup Has Fans Hyped After NY Beats Sun in Semis

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

WNBA fans are getting the Finals matchup they've wanted all season.

The New York Liberty beat the Connecticut Sun 87-84 on Sunday in Game 4 of the semifinals to advance to the WNBA Finals, where they'll meet the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces.

The Sun jumped on the Liberty early and built a 10-point lead midway through the second quarter. New York proceeded to show why having two league MVPs on your roster can be beneficial in the postseason.

Jonquel Jones had a double-double (25 points and 15 rebounds), while Breanna Stewart dropped a game-high 27 points along with nine boards. Time and again the fourth quarter, the Liberty found either Jones or Stewart when it needed a bucket against Connecticut's tight defense.

Jones helped seal the victory late in the fourth quarter. She fought through multiple Sun players to grab an offensive rebound and draw a foul with 54.1 seconds on the clock and New York holding onto a one-point lead.

The 2021 MVP knocked down both of her free throws and seconds later got a steal that resulted in two more points from the charity stripe. That provided the Liberty with enough breathing room down the stretch.

Beyond Jones and Stewart, Betnijah Laney's contributions were vital as well. The veteran wing continues to be New York's most consistent performer of the playoffs, finishing Game 4 with 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

While the Liberty will take some time to celebrate the franchise's first WNBA Finals appearance since 2002, the job is far from finished. The Aces loom large on the horizon in what will be the most heavily anticipated title matchup in years.

The series tips off Sunday, with the Aces hosting Game 1.

Las Vegas was the strongest team in the regular season from start to finish then swept both the Chicago Sky and Dallas Wings. A'ja Wilson averaged 25.8 points and 11.2 rebounds in her five games across the two rounds.