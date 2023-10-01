Chase Claypool's Benching by Bears Wasn't Related to Usage Comments, HC Eberflus Says

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Chase Claypool's public disappointment in his usage during the Chicago Bears' first three games was not the reason he was healthy scratched for Week 4 Sunday, head coach Matt Eberflus said Sunday.

Eberflus expects Claypool to be back with the team Monday, per NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano.

The wide receiver was told not to attend Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos after the Bears declared him inactive, a team spokesman told Adam Jahns of The Athletic. Originally, Eberflus told reporters it was Claypool's choice to not attend the game.

When asked Friday if he felt he had been "put in the best position to showcase his skill set," Claypool answered "No," per ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported earlier Sunday the Bears were looking to trade Claypool.

Claypool is off to a slow start to the season, with four receptions on 14 targets for 51 yards and one touchdown through three games.

The Bears are still searching for their first win of the season after losing 31-28 Sunday.

