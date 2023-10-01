X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Chase Claypool's Benching by Bears Wasn't Related to Usage Comments, HC Eberflus Says

    Julia StumbaughOctober 1, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 24: Chase Claypool #10 of the Chicago Bears runs onto the field during at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    Chase Claypool's public disappointment in his usage during the Chicago Bears' first three games was not the reason he was healthy scratched for Week 4 Sunday, head coach Matt Eberflus said Sunday.

    Eberflus expects Claypool to be back with the team Monday, per NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano.

    Andrew Siciliano @AndrewSiciliano

    Matt Eberflus says the decision to make WR Chase Claypool was NOT related to Claypool's pronouncement Friday that he wasn't being used properly.<br><br>Claypool wasn't at Soldier Field today. <br><br>Eberflus says he expects Claypool to be at Halas on Monday.

    The wide receiver was told not to attend Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos after the Bears declared him inactive, a team spokesman told Adam Jahns of The Athletic. Originally, Eberflus told reporters it was Claypool's choice to not attend the game.

    Courtney Cronin @CourtneyRCronin

    Matt Eberflus said that Chase Claypool's decision to not be at today's game after being made inactive was the wide receiver's choice, meaning the Bears did not tell him to stay away. Eberflus said he anticipates Claypool being back in Halas Hall tomorrow.

    When asked Friday if he felt he had been "put in the best position to showcase his skill set," Claypool answered "No," per ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

    NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported earlier Sunday the Bears were looking to trade Claypool.

    Claypool is off to a slow start to the season, with four receptions on 14 targets for 51 yards and one touchdown through three games.

    The Bears are still searching for their first win of the season after losing 31-28 Sunday.

    Chase Claypool's Benching by Bears Wasn't Related to Usage Comments, HC Eberflus Says
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.