Chase Claypool Rumors: Bears Eye WR Trade After Benching Following Comments on Usage

The Chicago Bears appear to be moving on from wide receiver Chase Claypool.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Claypool will be a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. NFL insider Jordan Schultz later reported the Bears are trying to trade Claypool.

Claypool made headlines this week with critical comments about his usage, saying he's not been put in a place to succeed this season.

"I think rehoning what I want to do really well in, and that's just the things that I can control, like the effort on plays and finishing blocks," Claypool told reporters Friday. "Those are things I can control and things I've been making sure to just master these few weeks. Those are things I can control. The other stuff I can't worry about. Just got to be at the right place at the right time, and hopefully that falls into place."

Claypool has recorded just four receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown through the first three weeks.

Rapoport also reported "wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown will be active for the first time, sources say, a reward for St. Brown's great week of practice."

The Bears traded a second-round pick for Claypool midway through last season. The Notre Dame product's tenure in Chicago has been nothing short of a disappointment. He compiled 14 receptions for 140 yards in seven games with the Bears in 2022 after a midseason trade from Pittsburgh.

The decline has been a major disappointment for Claypool, who appeared to be on the verge of a star turn as a rookie. Used as a do-everything weapon, Claypool scored 11 times (nine receiving, two rushing) during the 2020 season. He's scored just four times in his last 33 games.

Chicago will have to look elsewhere on its depth chart for production with Claypool out. He was on the field for 86 percent of offensive plays last week; rookie fourth-round pick Tyler Scott should be in line for an increase in snaps in Claypool's place.