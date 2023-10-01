X

NFL

    Josh Allen, Bills Labeled NFL's Best by Fans After Statement Win vs. Tua, Dolphins

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 1, 2023

    ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates his touchdown reception against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
    Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

    Remember when it looked like Stefon Diggs was unhappy with the Buffalo Bills?

    The star wide receiver went off Sunday as the Bills arguably reasserted themselves as the favorites to win the AFC East following a 48-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

    Diggs torched Miami's secondary to the tune of six receptions for 120 yards and three touchdowns. Josh Allen had a big day as well, throwing for 320 yards and four scores while running for 17 yards and another touchdown.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    STEFON DIGGS WHAT A PLAY 🤯<br><br>Breaks two tackles for a TD!<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/BuffaloBills?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BuffaloBills</a>)<a href="https://t.co/JMuEsC8bfx">pic.twitter.com/JMuEsC8bfx</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Stefon Diggs is the second Bills player with three receiving touchdowns in a game against the Dolphins and the first since Lee Evans on Dec. 4, 2005. Diggs's third game with three receiving touchdowns as a Bill passes Evans for the most in franchise history. <a href="https://t.co/F41KjVnEYU">pic.twitter.com/F41KjVnEYU</a>

    Midway through the second quarter, the game was shaping up to be a close contest between two teams with lofty ambitions.

    Diggs helped put Buffalo up 21-14 with his first touchdown grab. Already a fan favorite, the three-time Pro Bowl wideout further endeared himself to the Bills Mafia with his celebration.

    Buffalo Bills @BuffaloBills

    STONE COLD STEFON DIGGS!! 🍻<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIAvsBUF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIAvsBUF</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsMafia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsMafia</a> <a href="https://t.co/jclhvhN8Hr">pic.twitter.com/jclhvhN8Hr</a>

    WWE on FOX @WWEonFOX

    "Stone Cold" Stefon Diggs! 🍻 <a href="https://t.co/GB9qHcI2U8">pic.twitter.com/GB9qHcI2U8</a>

    Another touchdown reception by Diggs made it a two-score game with 2:58 in the half, and the Bills forced a three-and-out to set the stage for a 53-yard field goal by Tyler Bass. The home team carried a 17-point lead, 31-14, into halftime, and that was that.

    Diggs and Allen got plenty of love on social media:

    Ryan Mura @RyanMura

    stefon diggs to the dolphins' secondary after catching 3 TDs <a href="https://t.co/BFFYzkAkNQ">pic.twitter.com/BFFYzkAkNQ</a>

    ESPN Fantasy Sports @ESPNFantasy

    Stefon Diggs fantasy managers today 😤 <a href="https://t.co/jMcv656x0g">pic.twitter.com/jMcv656x0g</a>

    Bruce Nolan @BruceExclusive

    "The window is closed in Buffalo."<br><br>Josh Allen: <a href="https://t.co/uR9uIKIjYf">pic.twitter.com/uR9uIKIjYf</a>

    LeSean Shady Mccoy @CutonDime25

    JOSH ALLEN took the match up personal .. don't y'all ever compare him n Tua .. I like Tua tho

    Dan Fetes @danfetes

    After Josh Allen scrambled in the pocket and then found James Cook for 48 yards, Allen casually walked up the field looking at the Dolphins sideline. <br><br>Josh Allen is a BAD man right now.

    Kevin Massare @KevinMassare

    It's safe to say Josh Allen heard everything they said about him. 5 TDs and a player of the week later

    Between how they moved the ball on offense and slowed down the Dolphins a week after Miami dropped 70 points, the Bills made quite a statement in Week 4. At the very least, we can safely say Buffalo is better than the Denver Broncos.

    Jon Scott @JonScottTV

    Josh Allen's continued dominance over Miami will be the headline, but the true story today is this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> defense.<br><br>What a showing, especially after the Dolphins rolled down field for TDs on first 2 drives.

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    The Buffalo Bills came into today ready to make a statement. The statement is THE BILLS ARE THE BEST TEAM IN THE NFL RIGHT NOW.

    Ryan Talbot @RyanTalbotBills

    "This <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dolphins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dolphins</a> offense looks unstoppable."<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> HC Sean McDermott: <a href="https://t.co/e86C8DMPkg">pic.twitter.com/e86C8DMPkg</a>

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    AFC East still runs through Buffalo. My bad <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsMafia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsMafia</a>. Y'all said it all week and you were correct

    Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe

    Complete dominance from the Bills who continue to rule these battles with Dolphins. Bills have won 12 of last 14 vs. Dolphins and Miami hasn't won a game in Buffalo since 2016.

    Avoiding a hangover in Week 5 will be a little tricky for Buffalo because head coach Sean McDermott and his squad have to prepare for a long trip. The Bills play the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Oct. 8.

    The Jaguars will have the added advantage of not traveling ahead of the game. They're already stationed in London after facing off with the Atlanta Falcons.

    Overcoming Jacksonville, which improved to 2-2 with a 23-7 win, won't be easy.