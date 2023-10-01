Josh Allen, Bills Labeled NFL's Best by Fans After Statement Win vs. Tua, Dolphins

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Remember when it looked like Stefon Diggs was unhappy with the Buffalo Bills?

The star wide receiver went off Sunday as the Bills arguably reasserted themselves as the favorites to win the AFC East following a 48-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Diggs torched Miami's secondary to the tune of six receptions for 120 yards and three touchdowns. Josh Allen had a big day as well, throwing for 320 yards and four scores while running for 17 yards and another touchdown.

Midway through the second quarter, the game was shaping up to be a close contest between two teams with lofty ambitions.

Diggs helped put Buffalo up 21-14 with his first touchdown grab. Already a fan favorite, the three-time Pro Bowl wideout further endeared himself to the Bills Mafia with his celebration.

Another touchdown reception by Diggs made it a two-score game with 2:58 in the half, and the Bills forced a three-and-out to set the stage for a 53-yard field goal by Tyler Bass. The home team carried a 17-point lead, 31-14, into halftime, and that was that.

Diggs and Allen got plenty of love on social media:

Between how they moved the ball on offense and slowed down the Dolphins a week after Miami dropped 70 points, the Bills made quite a statement in Week 4. At the very least, we can safely say Buffalo is better than the Denver Broncos.

Avoiding a hangover in Week 5 will be a little tricky for Buffalo because head coach Sean McDermott and his squad have to prepare for a long trip. The Bills play the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Oct. 8.

The Jaguars will have the added advantage of not traveling ahead of the game. They're already stationed in London after facing off with the Atlanta Falcons.