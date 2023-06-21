NFL Rumors: Stefon Diggs' Unhappiness with Bills Goes Back 'Weeks, If Not Months'

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs' unhappiness with the team "goes back weeks and maybe months," ESPN's Adam Schefter speculated on The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday.

Schefter then said that Diggs' unhappiness may stem from him feeling that he was not "getting the ball quite as much as he wanted last year." Of note, though, Diggs has ranked first, fifth and fifth in targets from 2020 to 2022, respectively.

Schefter then expanded on the remarks.

"But I think it was when he was getting it, how often he was getting it, when games were on the line. I don't know if he felt he was being counted on to his level of productivity. And so there's been things with him that have dated back for a while.

"It certainly seems like they all got in a room, they talked about it, they made their attempts to appease him, and all sides put their issues on the table, and we'll see how it goes. I think for now, everything is good. But let's see what happens if they lose a game and he doesn't get the ball. We'll see if it lasts."

Diggs, who turns 30 in November, caught 108 passes for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns on 154 targets last year.

