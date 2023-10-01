Canelo Álvarez: 'I Don't F--king Care' Who I Fight Next on Cinco de Mayo After Charlo

AP Photo/John Locher

Canelo Álvarez intends to carry on his tradition of stepping inside the boxing ring during the weekend of Cinco de Mayo.

The 33-year-old won a unanimous decision over Jermell Charlo to retain his crown as the undisputed super middleweight king Saturday night. Asked about his future plans immediately after the fight, he told Showtime's Jim Gray he will return to the ring on Cinco de Mayo in 2024 against "whoever."

"I don't know," Álvarez said when Gray mentioned David Benavidez specifically. "I don't f--king care."

For the last few years, boxing fans have been able to mark the first week of May on their calendars with regularity thanks to Álvarez. He secured a unanimous decision over John Ryder this past May, and May 2022 saw him move back to the light heavyweight class to fight Dmitry Bivol.

During his interview with Gray, Canelo said he believes he's all but untouchable when he performs as well as he did against Charlo. He landed nearly twice as many total punches and had a 78-31 edge in terms of power punches.

Based on his post-fight interview, it doesn't look like Álvarez is content to rest on his laurels.

Benavidez will be a popular name. The 26-year-old is unbeaten with 23 knockouts in his 23 professional fights. In his last fight, he beat Caleb Plant via unanimous decision in March, and that snapped a streak of six straight stoppages.

Bleacher Report's Lyle Fitzsimmons also listed a rematch with Bivol and an encounter with Terence Crawford among Álvarez's most intriguing opponents, and either would make for a major spectacle.