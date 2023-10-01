The 4 Best Opponents for Canelo Alvarez After Win vs. Jermell Charlo

3 of 4

Al Bello/Getty Images

When you've accomplished as much as Canelo Alvarez—namely titles at four weights, wins over multiple high-end foes and pay-per-view numbers that'd prompt drooling from anyone not named Mayweather—you can pretty much play by your own rules.

While others are bound by mandatory challengers and purse bids, he can fight anyone he wants anytime he wants by simply making a few swipes on his cellphone.

Which is why a name like Terence Crawford even comes into play.

The Nebraskan has wiped the slate clean from 135 pounds to 147 and struck an ambitious chord when he called Alvarez's name following a late July defeat of Errol Spence Jr. And Canelo gave the dream fight credibility when he told Manouk Akopyan he'd consider it.

"It's possible, why not? It's possible," he said. "If it makes sense, I'm down to do it. I don't care who is there. I'm always able to fight anybody."

And to ex-middleweight title challenger Billy Lyell, it's not a slam dunk in Alvarez's direction.