Chiefs vs. Jets: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for SNF

For the Jets to make this game competitive and have a shot at covering the spread, they are going to have to make major improvements from Week 3 to Week 4.

On paper, the Jets best chance of keeping the game close is for the defense to live up to the hype it created for itself last season. With Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams and a litany of additional pass-rushing options up front New York has most of the ingredients it needs to field an elite defense.

Yet, Gang Green comes into the contest ranked 20th in overall defensive EPA per play and they are giving up positive EPA on a per-dropback basis. In other words, the Jets are not living up to the hype as a potentially elite defense this season.

Offensively, the issues are a little more obvious for New York. Rodgers was going to have a hard time having success behind the Jets offensive line. Putting Wilson behind the unit has just been a disaster.

The line has not been able to protect Wilson and he hasn't made good decisions even when they do. However, there is hope in the fact that they shook things up in Week 3, opting to give rookie Joe Tippman his first career start while kicking Alijah Vera-Tucker over to right tackle and moving Mekhi Becton back to the left side.

On the Chiefs side, you have a Death Star that is really starting to get the cannons warmed up. Travis Kelce missed the first game of the season, seemed to be getting loose in the second game and took back over as the undoubted No. 1 receiver in Week 3.

What's really scary about the Chiefs this season is how well the defense has played. They've given up just 19 points over the last two weeks. Granted, the Bears and Jaguars have both had their own problems on offense, but the Chiefs may have the best defense they've had in the Mahomes era.

That's really bad news for a Jets team that desperately needs a good day for the offense.